Priscilla Axtell 1944 - 2021

Priscilla Axtell (Grammie) went to her eternal heavenly home on September 3, 2021.

Priscilla was born September 22, 1944, in Lowell, Massachusetts, to Loyd and Florence Debow. Her childhood years were spent in Southern California, where she grew up with her two sisters, Juanita and Dianne.

On April 10, 1966, Priscilla married Rod Axtell and they moved to Oregon. McMinnville is where they set their roots and started a family. Priscilla's calling in life was to be a mom and grammie, and she did it so well. Rod and Priscilla had four wonderful children, Mathew, Jenny, Josh, and Amber; and nine unbelievable grandchildren. She loved her husband, kids, son and daughters-in-law and grandkids so much. She was always encouraging, generous and unconditionally loving. Enjoying creation, spending time with family, writing encouragement letters to people, and corresponding with friends and family were things she loved to do.

Priscilla knew what was important in life. She loved God, family and friends, and never was concerned about status or possessions as she knew how fleeting they are. She set the bar high and will be truly missed.

Services at 2 p.m. September 18, at Church on the Hill, 700 N.W, Hill Rd., McMinnville, Oregon.