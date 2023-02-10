Press breaks down; Friday papers will be delivered Saturday

The News-Register's press broke down Thursday afternoon and was out of commission until late in the evening, making it impossible to print the Friday paper on time and get it to the post office for delivery. The paper is being printed Friday morning, and will be delivered to subscribers in their Saturday mail. Issues will be in store racks later Friday.

Subscribers can view the e-edition of Friday's paper here; and Friday stories can be read on this website.