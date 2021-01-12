Possible rec center site raises questions

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
PAO
I guess I need to take a geography refresher. Workman Park is not centrally located, but two locations on the westernmost edge of both the city limit and the presumptive urban growth boundary don't raise a similar concern?
Longmire fan
Title left me a little confused. Lil typo on a cite (site).
Jeb Bladine
Longmire ... We could claim it meant someone was "citing" a possible rec center, but we'll fess up and just change the headline. Thanx.