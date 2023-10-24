Polk County deputy cleared in death of Carlton resident

A Salem man and 17-year-old female were injured during the incident.

“The Grand Jury’s not true bill decision means they have determined no criminal prosecution is warranted, and that the use of deadly force by deputy Smith was a lawful act of self-defense, pursuant to Oregon law,” District Attorney Aaron Felton said in a release.

The Oregon State Police investigation began about 2:30 a.m. following the report of the shooting involving members of the sheriff’s office and Independence and Salem police departments.

The grand jury heard from members of those agencies in addition to citizen witnesses and the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The grand jury has also indicted Jose Corral-Zavala, 21, of Salem on 22 counts, including eight of attempt to commit any degree of murder or aggravated murder, a Class A felony related to the shooting of Smith who was struck during an exchange of gunfire. He sustained a non-life threatening wound.

The juvenile also sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound in addition to injuries when a vehicle she and the two males occupied crashed. Oceguedo was the driver.

Salem Police and Polk County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles were hit by gunfire, according to the investigation.

Corral, who is lodged in the Polk County Jail in Dallas without bail, was arraigned in circuit court on the indictment Monday, Oct. 23.

A 12-person jury trial has been scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5.