Police seek local theft suspects

Submitted photos##McMinnville police are seeking these two suspects.

McMinnville police are looking for two individuals who they report vandalized property and committed a theft at the McMinnville branch of Bank of America, 1650 N.E. Highway 99W.

The pair allegedly have been involved in similar crimes in Beaverton and Sherwood, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the subjects, or if the clothing/and or physical appearance matches someone you know, contact Detective Hugo Cerda at 503-435-5615 or at hugo.cerda@mcminnvilleoregon.gov. Reference case No. 20-3276.