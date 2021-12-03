Police put stolen items on display for public identification

McMinnville Police are holding sessions this weekend for viewing of items recovered from multiple burglaries around McMinnville and the rest of the county over a four-month period this year.

Property owners have been not been located for many of the hundreds of recovered items. McMinnville police invite anyone who believes they were the victim of a burglary between May and September to attend a public viewing of the items seized.

The viewing will be held at the Kent L. Taylor Civic Hall, 200 N.E. Second St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.

“There is a lot of stuff, an extraordinary amount of tools,” said Capt. Rhonda Jaasko said.

If you identify an item as belonging to you, proof of ownership will be required. This can include a serial number, other type of owner-related ID number or a police report that includes a detailed description and photo of the item. A valid ID will be required to participate in the viewing.

Multiple firearms seized were makes that include Beretta, Glock, Remington and Sig Sauer.

Questions regarding the viewing can be directed to officer Michael Maierhofer at michael.maierhofer@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.

Items that go unclaimed will eventually be placed on the law enforcement auction website, www.propertyroom.com, according to Jaasko.