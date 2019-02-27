Police prevent woman from jumping off bypass

NEWBERG - Newberg-Dundee police, assisted by several other agencies, prevented a woman from jumping off the Newberg-Dundee Bypass flyover Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported that the female was attempting to climb over the steel fencing attached to the bridge. When officers arrived at the scene, she had climbed over the fence and was attempting to leap onto the traffic lane below.

Officers grabbed the woman and pinned her to the fencing. A Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue ladder truck was dispatched so she could be removed from the bridge. The woman was fighting with officers as they were attempting to assist her.

The unidentified woman was safely removed from the flyover and transported to Providence Newberg Medical Center for a mental health evaluation. No criminal charges have been filed.

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police and an Oregon Department of Transportation crew assisted police.

The bypass was closed during the incident, as was Wynooski Road.