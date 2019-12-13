Marcus Larson/News-Register## After apprehending the suspect near 7-Eleven, McMinnville police officers and Yamhill County Sheriff deputies discuss searching the area and controlling the scene.
Marcus Larson/News-Register## After apprehending the suspect near 7-Eleven, McMinnville police officers and Yamhill County Sheriff deputies discuss searching the area and controlling the scene.
By News-Register staff • 

Police detain suspect in alleged stabbing at library

McMinnville police have detained a suspect in a Friday afternoon stabbing at the McMinnville Public Library.

They  took a man into custody about 3:45 p.m. after searching the area of the library, City Park and West Second Street  for about 45 minutes.

Initially, the suspect was described as a young man. He may have been wearing jeans and a red sweatshirt.

Some onlookers reported he fled into the park; others that he fled west on Second Street.

Police swarmed to City Park after the incident was reported about 3 p.m. Friday. One person was taken to the hospital.

 

