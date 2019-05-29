Police arrest suspect in 2018 attack on McMinnville woman

##Jermaine Love Streeter

McMinnville police announced Wednesday that they have arrested a suspect in the May 2018 violent attack on a pregnant McMinnville woman.

Traci Spurgeon was severely beaten outside of her home in the early morning of May 12 last year. Police spent weeks searching for her attacker, and asking the public for information.

KGW reported earlier this month that Spurgeon had lost her sight in one eye, as well as her sense of smell, as a result of the attack. However, her fetus survived.

Police announced in a press release on Wednesday that they have arrested Jermaine Love Streeter, 30 of Clackamas, on charges of attempted murder constituting domestic violence, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and second degree theft.

They said that Streeter was in a relationship with Spurgeon at the time of the attack. He is being held in the Whatcom County Jail in Bellingham, Washington, awaiting extradition to Yamhill County.

McMinnville Police said that numerous agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and several law enforcement agencies, as well as some local businesses, had assisted in the investigation and eventual arrest. They said that Streeter was contacted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel at the Canadian border on May 27 and taken into custody on an arrest warrant in this case.