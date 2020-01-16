Planning director takes on state land-use laws

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
jusasking
High rises in Mac?
How do you maintain at least five years’ worth of buildable land within the city limits? The more populated a city gets the the bigger that requirement becomes. Expanding the city limits is next to impossible due to the UGB, so The only logical answer I can see is going vertical. Same footprint, more people. Is that our destiny thanks to state mandates that totally ignore local wishes.
Lulu
We could have our own Cabrini Green.
jennyb
The headline of this article greatly misrepresents the presentation at the City Club. "Taking on the State" was at no point part of Heather Richards presentation. She did a great job of clearly presenting the issues facing the City of McMinnville, including praising Oregon Land Use Goals. I encourage citizens to hear for themselves the thoughtful and nuanced information Planner Richards brings to our community by attending the presentation to the City Council on Wednesday.