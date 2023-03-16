By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • March 16, 2023 Tweet

Planning commission approves demo, design for new downtown hotel

The McMinnville Planning Commission reversed a previous city ruling on the proposed $60 million Gwendolyn Hotel Thursday, granting applications for the demolition of three buildings in the city's historic district and approving plans for the five-story structure.

The commission voted 5-3 to approve demolition of buildings at 609, 611 and 619 N.E. Third St. and a downtown design review plan for the boutique hotel slated to open in 2025.

Read more about the decision in Tuesday's News-Register.