Planning Commission approves changes to 106-acre subdivision

Comments
NativeOregonian
Can we address our traffic issues and school crowding before we build more houses?
stargold
Planning Commission Chair Winfield spoke for many of us when she said the project get a grade of B or B-. She understands that we have opportunities for genuine design excellence as the city grows. This project is especially disheartening. The people developing the project don't live here, and they won't have to witness the mediocrity they're imposing on the landscape. Even worse, the company that owns Holt Homes is not even a U.S. based company. It is a Japanese conglomerate named Sekisui House based in Osaka. Here we are, letting others extract value from our land, not employing people in McMinnville to build the new development, and have to watch the profits leave the region altogether. Because of the enormous scale of this project, its a sad moment in Mcminnville's history. Thank you, Chairwoman Winfield for reminding the community that we can do much, much better. We should all have profited from this development, too.
B
"“Because of the nature of the development, there are a number of trees being removed,” Schauer said." Uh, how about we change the "Nature of the development."? So, did the planning commission have no choice? If so, why vote?
NJINILNCCAOR
Another “meh” development rapidly turning Mac into a “meh” city.
B
Looks like Second Street will become a parking lot.