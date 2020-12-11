Phyllis Faye Kircher 1947 - 2020

Phyllis Faye Kircher passed over peacefully on December 11, 2020. She was 73 years old. Phyllis was born August 10, 1947, to parents Phillip and Francis Vollman in McMinnville, Oregon. Phyllis was raised through high school in Willamina, Oregon, on a small farm. Her family’s little farm provided almost everything needed to sustain life for a family of seven. She learned all the skills of the kitchen and gardening and raising a family. In high school she was a leader in many activities highlighted as a state officer of FHA and attending the national convention of FHA in Chicago. She also received awards in home economics (the Crisco Award) and speech (Speaker of the Year).

Phyllis attended college at Oregon State University, where she met and married Bob Kircher. Residing in Tigard, Oregon, she was soon raising a family. Phyllis loved all children, babies and helping young mothers. She also loved to study the Bible and to share her deep faith by teaching Sunday school, Backyard Bible Clubs and Bible Studies. In her later years, these characteristics continued to shine brightly to caregivers and fellow residents in her memory care facility.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bob Kircher; daughter, Kaye; son, Kraig; and brothers, Gary (Jean) Vollman, Greg (Linda) Vollman and John (Linda) Vollman. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Vollman.

Due to the current health crisis in our state and our nation, no public memorial service will be held at this time. The casket will be open for viewing from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 17, at Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Diabetes Association. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com