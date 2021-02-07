Phylis June (Heisler) Trunde 1935 - 2021

Our beloved mother, grandmother and sister, Phylis June (Heisler) Trunde, went to be with her Heavenly Father on February 7, 2021, while surrounded by her loving family.

Phylis was born December 12, 1935, to Eugene and Jessie “June” Heisler in Billings, Montana. She moved to Oak Grove and lived with her grandmother, Elizabeth Heisler, while she attended and then graduated from Milwaukie High School. She met and fell in love with Steven J. Trunde; they were married May 19, 1956, in Milwaukie, Oregon. They lived in Gold Beach, Oregon, where they had their first son, Doug. Soon after, in 1960, they moved and settled down in Lafayette, Oregon. There they raised Doug and had four more sons, Chris, Ken, Russ and John. While Mom stayed busy keeping an eye on all her boys, she also worked for the cannery owned by Norpac Foods, outside of Dayton.

Mom was known for her big heart, the neighborhood mom and her love for all of God’s creations, never being able to say “no” to a kitty or a puppy the boys brought home. She held a soft spot for children's charities like St. Jude, Shriners, Doernbecher and the March of Dimes.

Phylis was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Steven, in 2014; and her son, Ken, in 2017. She is survived by her brother, David Heisler; sons and daughters-in-law, Doug, Chris, Russ (Tanja), and John (Shannon); and nine grandchildren, DJ, Felicity, Kearra, Courtney, Joseph, Ally, Jacob, Matthew and Aiden.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to weather and COVID restrictions. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.