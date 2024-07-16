Photos: A Turkey Rama tradition returns

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Barbara Cecil, left, and other members of Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts perform Friday at the Firefighter’s Dance and turkey barbecue. Fire Chief Reed Godfrey said the event “went very well for a comeback,” with more than 300 people in attendance. Most enjoyed dinner in addition to the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s music. “The band was well-received, the venue was good,” said Godfrey, who recalled firemen’s dances in Elks Park more than two decades ago. Fifteen volunteer firefighters and 15 career firefighters helped set up and clean up, he said.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Debbie Hakala of Dayton, left, and Angela Espinosa of McMinnville, right, and others have a great time dancing on Fourth Street during the Firefighter’s Dance, a Turkey Rama tradition that made its return Friday in downtown McMinnville. The McMinnville Fire Department and McMinnville City Club organized the dance and dinner, with plans to offer more Turkey Rama activities in 2025. “The community really showed up and the nostalgic vibes were strong,” said Chelsey Nichol of the City Club.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Marla and Bob Speer of McMinnville dance to the music of Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts.