Photo Gallery: Rock of Ages Fun Festival worth getting up for

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Hot air balloons lift off at dawn to kickoff the annual Rock of Ages/Valley View Fun Festival Saturday. Another balloon offered tethered rides a little later in the morning, and the fun continued all day with children’s activities, radio-controlled aircraft, food and music, including Second Winds, gospel singers and a barbershop quartet.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Becky Stanford of McMinnville and her 4-year-old daughter, Dakota Barnes, rip downhill on a water slide at Rock of Ages. Families also enjoyed collecting candy from a radio-controlled bomber and other activities during Saturday’s Fun Festival.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Siblings Austin Sherman, 14, and Priscilla Sherman, 11, of McMinnville, prepare for their first hot air balloon ride courtesy of pilot Eric Reid of Just in Kace in Albany at the Aug. 10 Rock of Ages Fun Festival. Tethering the balloon from the ground are Dubson Strickland, front, and Kyle Forslund. As they waved to mom Laura Sanchez, who was taking photos from below, she said, “Definitely the grumpiness of getting up this morning is gone.” After the flight, the kids agreed it was worth getting up early for.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Seen from a hot air balloon 300 feet in the air, the Rock of Ages/Valley View campus southwest of McMinnville gets ready for Saturday’s Fun Festival. The checkered balloon, “Heaven Bound Too” piloted by Chris Whitfield of Albany, stayed at the festival for tethered rides while three others flew out over the countryside at dawn. The festival drew hundreds of people throughout the day.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Caspian Byler, 22 months, and his brother Pierson Byler, 3, of Junction City, play a ring toss game, one of many children’s activities Saturday. The boys came to the Fun Festival with their family, who brought pies for the dessert table.