Rusty Rae/News-Register##People of all ages dance to the beat at the Walnut City Music Festival Friday evening. The 10th annual festival enjoyed dry conditions Friday, although Saturday’s storm led to some performances being canceled. Thanks to teamwork, and preparation for what was expected to be wet weather, only about two hours of stage time were lost, according to festival organizer Ossie Bladine. After the interruption, word went out through social media that the music would return for the evening, after the rain, thunder and lightning ceased.
Rusty Rae/News-Register##Members of Glitterfox — from left, Andrea Walker, Solange Igoa and Eric Stalker, with drummer Blaine Heinonen in the background — perform Friday evening. Several bands played throughout the two-day event, with additional performers appearing on a “locals only” stage.
Rusty Rae/News-Register##Eric Tomczak and son, Mateo, share a moment with Claudia Gonzalez as they listen to Lee Walker & the Sleep Talkers Friday evening. Tunes filled Lower City Park during the Walnut City Music Festival, which featured performers in a variety of genres.
Photo Gallery: Music fest rocks the park
Walnut City Music Festival returned to Lower City Park over the weekend.
Comments