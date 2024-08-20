Photo Gallery: Music fest rocks the park

Rusty Rae/News-Register##People of all ages dance to the beat at the Walnut City Music Festival Friday evening. The 10th annual festival enjoyed dry conditions Friday, although Saturday’s storm led to some performances being canceled. Thanks to teamwork, and preparation for what was expected to be wet weather, only about two hours of stage time were lost, according to festival organizer Ossie Bladine. After the interruption, word went out through social media that the music would return for the evening, after the rain, thunder and lightning ceased.