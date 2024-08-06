Photo Gallery: Mix of fun at the county fair

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Noah Braun of Alberta, Canada, staffs the Roll-A-Ball game at the Rainier Amusements carnival at the Yamhill County Fair. Throughout the fair, throngs experienced the brightly lit rides and games of skill or chance that are a staple of the event. Braun, a 16-year carnival veteran, said he was born into the industry. “My uncle owns this, my mom manages it, and my dad’s somewhere in Jamaica right now.”

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Bumper car driver Demetrio Elias Luna, a 2024 Mac High grad, reacts to one collision and looks around for another on Saturday night. As darkness fell, the carnival was busy and Sir Mix-a-Lot drew a packed crowd just a few feet away at the main stage, as the 170th annual county fair reached its loud and illuminated finale.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Sir Mix-a-Lot performs “Swass,” “Jump on it,” and, of course, his signature “Baby Got Back” to a huge and appreciative crowd at Yamhill County Fairgrounds Friday night. They came to see the pioneer of the Northwest rap scene who hit number 6 on the Billboard Hot Rap singles chart in 1988 with “Posse on Broadway,” a song about cruising through south Seattle with friends. Sir Mix-a-Lot also covered songs including “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” a major hit for the 1990s Seattle band Nirvana.