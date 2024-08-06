Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Noah Braun of Alberta, Canada, staffs the Roll-A-Ball game at the Rainier Amusements carnival at the Yamhill County Fair. Throughout the fair, throngs experienced the brightly lit rides and games of skill or chance that are a staple of the event. Braun, a 16-year carnival veteran, said he was born into the industry. “My uncle owns this, my mom manages it, and my dad’s somewhere in Jamaica right now.”
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Bumper car driver Demetrio Elias Luna, a 2024 Mac High grad, reacts to one collision and looks around for another on Saturday night. As darkness fell, the carnival was busy and Sir Mix-a-Lot drew a packed crowd just a few feet away at the main stage, as the 170th annual county fair reached its loud and illuminated finale.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Sir Mix-a-Lot performs “Swass,” “Jump on it,” and, of course, his signature “Baby Got Back” to a huge and appreciative crowd at Yamhill County Fairgrounds Friday night. They came to see the pioneer of the Northwest rap scene who hit number 6 on the Billboard Hot Rap singles chart in 1988 with “Posse on Broadway,” a song about cruising through south Seattle with friends. Sir Mix-a-Lot also covered songs including “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” a major hit for the 1990s Seattle band Nirvana.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Gate guards Amelia Miller, left, and her mother, Donna Shenk, both of McMinnville and members of Yamhill County Search and Rescue, revel along with the rest of the crowd in the rhythm of Sir Mix-a-Lot, Friday headliner on the main stage at Yamhill County Fair. “I signed up for this one for a reason!” said Shenk, getting down to the music at the stage facing Lafayette Avenue.
Photo Gallery: Mix of fun at the county fair
Sights and sounds at the 2024 Yamhill County Fair.
