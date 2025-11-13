Photo Gallery: In fighting form

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Fire Chief Reed Godfrey, left, stands with firefighter Josh Coon, center, and Capt. Kody Quinlan near a roof ventilation training prop during a multi-company exercise Wednesday in McMinnville. The drill simulated vertical ventilation — cutting through the roof to release heat, smoke and gases. “When seconds count, it’s not really the time to learn how to start a chainsaw or climb a roof,” Godfrey said. “That’s why it’s imperative that we get out and do these types of things.”

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Vallance and Perry reset their gear between drills. “There are not a lot of fires anymore,” said Fire Chief Reed Godfrey. “Back in the old days, firefighters got their training on the job. Nowadays, with sprinklers and fire alarm systems, it’s really decreased. Which is good — but inversely, that lessens their amount of actual hands-on training.” Because the department is “very well understaffed compared to our comparatives,” he said, drills like these are scheduled on firefighters’ days off. “Some of these guys came off from 48 hours away from their families,” Godfrey said. “Now they’re here for another four or five while we drill.”

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Firefighters coil hose and reset equipment between personnel rotations at the McMinnville Fire District’s drill grounds. The monthly joint training allows off-duty crews to practice ventilation, fire attack, and defensive operations in a controlled environment.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Firefighters haul hose down the stairwell of the drill tower. Firefighters and resident volunteers spent the day rotating through hands-on scenarios at two locations, practicing ventilation and fire attack at the drill tower and conducting search-and-rescue drills at a nearby house.