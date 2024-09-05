Photo Gallery: Eyes to the skies at the air show

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Among the hundreds of people taking in the Oregon International Air Show at McMinnville Airport Saturday are Sophie Bechtel of Salem and her grandchildren, Carson Kamaka, 8, left, Sadie Kamaka, 5, and Makaia Kamaka, 11. This was the youngsters’ first time at the air show, where Thunderbirds — in one dramatic formation shown below — and other aircraft performed coordinated flyovers of up to six planes at a time, in what is a late-summer tradition in McMinnville.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Laura and Bob Smith of Eugene and their grandchildren revel in the sight and sound of roaring Thunderbirds from their vantage point Sunday at Evergreen museum. Avery Sholian, 11, pointing at right, said his favorite plane is the Blackbird. Xavier Smith, 9, left, said he loves the Blue Angels. Bob said, “Great show.” The Smiths attended air shows some 30 years ago at Creswell, south of Eugene, but this was their first visit to the McMinnville aviation extravaganza. They said the family’s favorite part is “the really loud planes.”

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Lawrence Bennett, age 12, of Vancouver, helps Sammy Kelly, 8, of St. Helens figure out how to buckle the seat belt in a C-130 Hercules aircraft, while waiting in line to see the cockpit. Lawrence’s grandfather is a pilot and he likes military planes; Sammy loves planes and helicopters, and has with him a model of his favorite plane, an F-14.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Sal Wilkerson, age 2 1/2 of Portland cheers for the airplanes Sunday at Evergreen Aviation Museum. The facility hosts the annual watch party from across Highway 18 from the airport.