Photo Gallery: Burn To Learn

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##At Saturday’s multi-agency practice burn on McDonald Lane, McMinnville police officers Tony Barros, left, and Stefano Caponi watch as the fire is hosed down by McMinnville firefighter Kyle Anderson, in the tower unit’s bucket. McDonald was closed between 99W and Northeast 27th. A derelict house supplied a learning opportunity for 24 personnel from the McMinnville, Dundee, Yamhill, Carlton and Amity fire departments.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##With chairs and snacks in tow, across McDonald Lane from the McMinnville Town Center parking lot, onlookers captured Saturday’s practice burn in photos and video (including live on TikTok). Scott Law, McMinnville assistant chief of training, said Saturday “the burn is going as planned.”

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Isaiah Ellis from Dundee Fire takes a break for a hot dog. Behind Ellis are apparatus operator Doug Cummins, in ball cap, and Pete Goodman, self-described “captain with the volunteers,” both with McMinnville Fire.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Aaron Martinez, left, and Bradley Wooldridge, both from McMinnville Fire District, participate in their first practice burn. Crews got an early start, gathering at 7:45 a.m. and staging first room-by-room attacks at around 8:30.