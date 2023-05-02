Phillip "Phil" Lorenzen 1960 - 2025

Phillip “Phil” Lorenzen passed away peacefully on March 28, 2025, surrounded by loving family and friends. He was 64.

Born July 18, 1960, Phil was one of four sons born to Nonie and Marvin Lorenzen. He grew up on the family farm in Dayton, Oregon, and attended Dayton public schools, proudly representing the Pirates.

Phil spent over four decades working at Cascade Steel, where his skill, dedication, and work ethic left a lasting mark. Known as a “MacGyver” of all things, Phil could fix, build, or figure out just about anything. He found great joy in his shop and his yard.

Beyond work, Phil was a man who lived fully. He loved taking his boat out on the water, golfing, camping, hunting, fishing, and enjoying concerts with his wife. But above all, he cherished time with his family—quality time with his girls, influential time with the boys, and cheering on and supporting his grandkids.

Phil never met a stranger. He was the kind of person whose friendliness and warmth made everyone feel welcome. He worked hard his entire life to provide for his loved ones and had a heart for sharing his wisdom and knowledge with those around him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nonie and Marvin Lorenzen. He is survived by his loving wife, Cindy; and his former wife, Julie Albertini; his daughters, Jillian and Jacey; his “bonus kids,” James Yount, Courtney Godfrey, Carly Cross, and Christopher Gregory; his 12 beloved grandchildren; and his brothers, Paul, Roger, and Lynn Lorenzen. Phil also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and friends who became family over the years.

A memorial service to celebrate Phil's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Evergreen Chapel. The family asks attendees to come ready to celebrate his life by wearing his favorite color: blue. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ABDCEF foundation for a scholarship.

Phil’s legacy lives on in the hearts of those he loved and the countless lives he touched with his kindness, laughter, and wisdom.

Online condolences can be left at www.macyandson.com