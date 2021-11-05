Phillip Duane (Butch) Willis Jr. 1952 - 2021

Butch Willis Jr. was born May 26, 1952, in McMinnville, Oregon, and died November 5, 2021. He was a life-long rural resident of the Willamina area and attended Willamina schools, graduating from Willamina High School in 1971. Butch had been on dialysis for 10 years prior to his death.

His father, Phillip Duane Willis Sr., preceded him in death in 1979. His mother, Betty Lou (Ketchum) Willis, is currently at the FirCrest Assisted Living facility in McMinnville.

Butch was active in sports and was a first team all state lineman his senior year. After high school, he was employed by Willamina Lumber Company for 41 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was well known for his custom gunstocks. He loved football and followed the sport at every level. He especially loved his Bulldogs. Any contributions can be made to the Willamina Athletic Department or the Blackwell/Zimbrick Scholarship Fund.

Butch attended the Willamina Christian Church. He generally was there escorting his mom, Betty.

He is survived by his mother, Betty; son, Shaun Willis; brother, Bill Willis; and granddaughter, Sidalee.

A memorial service is being planned for sometime in the next month.