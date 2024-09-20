September 20, 2024 Tweet

Phil Forve: Harris best way forward for America

About the author: McMinnville resident Phil Forve, holder of a degree in international economics from the University of California at Davis, spent 41 years in agriculture and food production with Cargill before retiring as a vice president. He continues to serve as a consultant to corporate executives.





We, the people, must do something to fulfill the challenge of our founders’ ambition for America: “To create a more perfect union.”

Our country was founded on the belief that we, the people, could govern ourselves, without pledging subservience to a king — that in doing so, we could provide freedom for all Americans to pursue life, liberty and happiness in their own way, protected by the Constitution and rule of law.

This noble goal has a champion in the 2024 presidential race in Vice President Kamala Harris, and I ask you to join me in supporting her and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz. These leaders have served their states and our country in different capacities their entire professional lives.

Harris served Californians as a prosecutor, district attorney, attorney general and U.S. senator before being elected as our nation’s vice president in 2020. Walz has served Minnesotans as a teacher, coach, National Guardsman, congressman and governor. Their track record and experience prepare them well to lead our country in the White House.

America is ready to reject divisive MAGA politics of the opposition in this race to a more positive and uplifting conversation about our future.

Optimism has always been part of America’s identity, but it has been pushed to the background by the politics of fear, lies and intimidation. The opposition playbook, Project 2025, would set America back to a time of less freedom and opportunity.

The opposition has even divided America’s Gold Star Families through illegal use of campaign photography in the hallowed grounds of Arlington National Cemetery. And it has continued repeating the Big Lie about the 2020 election, in which the winner earned 7 million more votes than the loser.

Kamala Harris promises a new way forward for America. She proposes an opportunity economy, building up the middle class so people who work hard have a chance to get ahead, not just get by.

We all know that healthy families are an essential building block of America.

Harris plans to help young families buy their first house, gain access to affordable daycare and pay the added costs of bringing children into this world through expanded child tax credits. She plans to promote marketplace competition to lower the cost of everyday goods and prescription drugs.

She knows, as do all economists, that the added tariffs proposed by the opposition represent nothing more than an inflation-fueling tax on consumers. She knows they will do nothing to reduce the deficit or support our economy.

When America respects its allies, we build a safer world.

After World War II, NATO was formed to help ensure that democracies working together for common defense in Europe would prevent future wars, ensuring a safer world. That goal has been delivered for almost 80 years now.

The Harris team supports NATO. It believes in working with allies to advance peace along with freedom. In stark contrast, the opposition would surrender freedom for a false peace with an aggressive dictator who will not stop in Ukraine.

The significance of this election cannot be overstated. The outcome will set the trajectory for America for decades to come.

The choice is yours. Do you want hope, optimism and cohesion, trustworthiness with our allies, and opportunity and freedom for all? Or do you want to go back to the division, chaos, incompetence and governmental interference of the past?

We must DO SOMETHING. We must vote for Harris and Walz, then support them down the ballot so they can accomplish great things for Oregonians and all other Americans.