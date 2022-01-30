Peter William Colbert 1960 - 2022

Peter William Colbert, aka "Pete,” died suddenly of COVID-19 on January 30, 2022, in McMinnville, Oregon. Pete was born September 30, 1960, the youngest son of Ed and Teddy Colbert. He grew up in his beloved Brentwood, California. He went to St. Martin of Tours Grade School, Notre Dame High School and UC Santa Barbara, where he studied film studies and worked as a Resident Assistant in the dorms. While living in Santa Monica, he worked for many years in the Hollywood film industry as a Production Assistant. He also enjoyed living in Hawaii for a period of time and had great adventures making friends while backpacking all over Europe and North Africa. In 2004, he moved to Oregon to be near his sisters. As a loyal uncle, he was well loved for always supporting his nieces and nephews by attending their events and spoiling them. He enjoyed being a “host uncle” to international students whom his sisters welcomed. He lived in N.W. Portland while working in sales for Adobe and Florian. In 2017, he moved to McMinnville, where he was invaluable as his brother-in-law’s caretaker. Later he accepted a position at WinCo foods, where he was a member/owner/grocery clerk known for his kind nature to customers and his colleagues. Pete was sweet, genuine, affable and a great conversationalist with all ages. He was a blogger, loved dogs, football season, and online gaming. Pete was passionate about keeping current on the latest political news and trends and sharing the information. He was a seeker of truth in this age of misinformation. Pete was a master storyteller and a courageous and gentle soul.

Sadly, after two years of diligently avoiding COVID-19, he became infected at work and died quickly afterward at home. May his memory be a clarion call for compassion as we continue to wear masks in this pandemic. We must join together to protect all frontline workers and our most vulnerable as we navigate this airborne disease that senselessly took his life.

Pete is survived by his six beloved siblings, Chris, Tom, Paul, Beth, Jeanine and Ted; their families; a great-niece and nephew; his cousins; great-aunt Libby; and friends who became like family over the decades, all who will miss him deeply. Join our Colbert and Huschle ancestors, rest in deep peace, our Pete the Sweet.

Please visit the online guestbook to share memories of Pete and messages to the family. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please honor Pete’s love for rescued dogs by donating to McMinnville’s local humane society, Homeward Bound Pets, where the funds will be used for their medical fund. (Checks may also be sent to: Homeward Bound Pets, P.O. Box 8, McMinnville, OR 97128.)