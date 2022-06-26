Performers play, sing on 'Make Music Day'

Starla Pointer/News-Register##Cellists Sherill Roberts and Amelia Bierly perform for listeners in the Atticus Hotel courtyard during Make Music McMinnville on Tuesday. Rusty Rae/News-Register## Mandy Pewonka plays ukelele and serenades listeners at The Bitter Monk on Third Street with a variety of folk music songs, several which she wrote. Rusty Rae/News-Register##Ships to Roam rocks the Gallery Theater courtyard on Ford Street, inspiring some in the audience to dance on the sidewalks. Kirby Neumann-Rea/News-Register##Three Feathers Flute Circle performs indigenous and nature-influenced music Tuesday at McMinnville City Park, employing wind instruments, guitar, cello and drums. Terry Filer performs an original song, accompanied by Malcolm Stephens and George Willingham.

Numerous musicians, from flutists and cellists to interactive drum circles to singer/songwriters, performed at a variety of venues on the first day of summer -- Make Music Day all over the world and, for the first time, in McMinnville.

Freddie Lamb, who helped organize Make Music McMinnville along with Jamie Corff and Darlene Siegel, said the event was “a smashing success.”

Lamb, who played a solo set and a duo with his sister, said he noticed numerous people walking from venue to venue to catch a variety of performances.

Venues inlcuded McMinnville City Park, Mac Market, the courtyards at the Atticus Hotel and Gallery Theater, Mac State, McMennamins, the Bitter Monk and the library. Each one attracted groups of listeners.

“We’ll absolutely do it again next year,” Lamb said.