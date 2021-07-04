Percy "Charles" Chegwyn 1932 - 2021

Percy “Charles” Chegwyn passed away July 4, 2021. He was 88 years old.

Charles was born July 17, 1932, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Percy and Winifred Chegwyn. He attended schools in McMinnville, graduating from McMinnville High School in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955.

Charles worked on farms and in orchards most of his life, starting out by working on other people’s land, and eventually owning his own. He also belonged to the Yamhill County Historical Society, Oregon Farm Bureau and First Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed fruit and vegetable gardening.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Winifred; and sister, Kathleen Elizabeth Mastenbrook. Charles is survived by his sister, Agnes “Betty” Chegwyn; as well as a niece and nephews.

A viewing will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 9, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. Charles will be interred at the McMinnville Masonic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Yamhill County Historical Society & Museums; P.O. Box 484, Lafayette, OR 97127.