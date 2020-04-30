Peggy L. Mathews 1932 - 2020

Peggy Mathews passed away peacefully April 30, 2020, at the age of 87. She was born in Burlington, Kansas, to parents Imon B. and Ruth (Ross) Pilcher.

As a young teenager, Peggy came to Oregon along with her mother and younger brother, Imon (Bub). The family spent the initial two years of their journey in Hillsboro, then moved to McMinnville, Oregon, in 1948, where Peggy later graduated from high school in 1950 and would spend the rest of her life.

Peggy enjoyed a very long and fulfilling career at US Bank that also started in 1950. She helped many people with banking and loan needs during her decades at the local branch. She was known to greet her customers from across the lobby and could often be heard laughing throughout the building. She kept pennies in her desk for the children to use in the gumball machine, and sometimes made the kids perform a skit or sing a song for their penny. Peggy cared very much for her customers and co-workers, many of whom stayed in her life until the end.

During the early years at US Bank, Peggy met two people in particular, Barbara Geissler and Betty Garris. Over the years, the three of them worked together, lived together, traveled, and shared many of life’s important milestones together.

In 1957, Peggy met and married Merwyn (Merm) Mathews. Little did Merm realize, but he got Betty and Barbara in the deal, too. Shortly after marriage, Peg and Merm moved into the house they would call home and spend the rest of their lives in and celebrate 60 years of marriage in just days before Merm’s passing in 2017. While in the house, Peg and Merm had the wonderful fortune of having the same neighbors, the family of Velton and Virginia Bynum, for over 50 years.

Peggy enjoyed camping with friends and family, hunting, trips to Reno, Hawaii and Mexico. After retirement, she navigated the adventures of motor home travel. Unfortunately, Merm not always appreciated her navigational skills.

Peggy is survived by her son, Mark; daughter, Lisa (John) Stenson; grandson, Matthew Stenson; brother, Imon (Dorothy) Pilcher; niece, Debra (Matt) Velure of Eugene; nephew, Ronald Pilcher of Newberg; and great-nephews, Jake Velure and Sam Pilcher. (Sadly, four days later, her daughter Lisa passed away unexpectedly.)

Earlier this year, when asked if Peggy had to sum up her life, what would she say, she readily replied, “It was a great ride while it lasted."

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.