Peggy Darlene Pugh Stonebrink 1940 - 2022

Peggy “Peg” Darlene Pugh Stonebrink passed away September 3, 2022.

She was born January 27, 1940, in McMinnville, Oregon. She went home to Carlton with Fern and John Pugh. There were two brothers to greet her: Ben Pugh and Jack Pugh. The boys thought she was pretty small.

Peggy attended school in Carlton and then went to Yamhill-Carlton High School. After graduating, she moved to Portland and began doing clerical work. She soon moved to Hawaii, still doing clerical work.

She returned from Hawaii and met Berle Stonebrink, who had two sons, Laren and Gary. They married in McMinnville on November 24, 1971. She became “Mom."

She started driving a school bus. After the boys were on their own, Berle and Peg bought a property in Washougal. She continued driving a school bus. They built a house there. When time came to slow down, they became Snowbirds. They bought a lot and built a “hacienda." In 2020, they moved back home to stay.

Peggy loved fishing and riding in the desert with friends. She also had a pilot's license, and they owned a Cessna 172 small 4-place.

She was preceded in death by both parents; son, Gary; and brother, Jack. She is survived by her husband, Berle; three grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. Memorial contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Awareness & Dementia, in care of Macy & Son. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.