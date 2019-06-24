Pedestrian struck in McMinnville

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 99W and Northeast McDonald Lane.

The victim was identified as Jesus Garcia-Garcia, 26, of McMinnville, according to McMinnville police. He sustained life-threatening injuries, was transported by McMinnville Fire Department ambulance to a waiting Life Flight helicopter on the Cascade Steel Rolling Mills property and flown to a Portland trauma hospital. He is listed in serious but stable condition.

Police gave this account:

Hector Morales, 19, of McMinnville, was traveling southbound on the highway in a Dodge Challenger when he struck Garcia who was walking in the southbound lanes of the highway.

Witnesses reported Morales was driving "lawfully through the intersection" with a green traffic signal and that Garcia was crossing against the pedestrian signal. Alcohol impairment related to Garcia is believed to have contributed to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and no citations have been issued. Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not spoken with police is asked to contact Sgt. Josh Sheets at 503-434-7307.