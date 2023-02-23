Pearl Louise Warrilow (Simpson) 1962-2023

Pearl Louise Warrilow, 60, of McMinnville, Oregon, transitioned into heaven the evening of February 23, 2023.

Pearl was born May 8, 1962, in McMinnville to James and Arlene Simpson. She lived most of her life in Yamhill County as a stay at home mother. Pearl’s pride and joy were her grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed concerts, fairs, camping, arts and crafts, and spending time at her favorite place — “The Beach."

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Jamie Deann Warrilow (her angel); her father and mother, James and Arlene Simpson; her brother, Ronnie Simpson; and sisters, Jody, Barbara and Gracie. She is survived by her daughters, Kellie Myers and Laura Warnberg of Yamhill County; her son-in-law, Jeff Warnberg; along with her eight grandchildren, Jordan Myers, Jaqkyan Kelley, Kiyondre Kelley, Jamie Warnberg, Drake Warnberg, Haden, Devin and Nevaeh Warnberg; three sisters, Beverly, Shirley and Judi of Yamhill County; five brothers, Mike, Johnny, Ricky, Gary and Jimmy; one great-granddaughter and a great-grandson on the way; a number of nieces and nephews; brothers- and sisters-in-law; and many friends whom she called family.

Pearl’s service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Baker Creek Community Church in McMinnville, followed by her inurnment at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.