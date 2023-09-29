Peanut butter, jelly sought for food bank

Local businesses will be collecting peanut butter, other nut butters and jelly in their annual “Spread the Love” drive to fight hunger.

The drive’s goal is to collect 2,000 pounds of food, said Heather Acker of Academy Mortgage Corporation, one of eight participating businesses in McMinnville. Last year’s drive resulted in 1,000 pounds.

Also participating are Berkshire Hathaway, Serendipity Ice Cream, Coldwell Banker, Chuck Colvin Auto Center, Price Honda, Larissa Dehart Farmers Insurance, and Grocery Outlet.

Donations can be dropped off between Sunday, Oct. 1, and Wednesday, Oct. 18, at participating businesses. Donations should be unopened commercial products in plastic jars or cans, rather than glass.

Donations will go to the Yamhill Community Action Partnership countywide food bank, which supplies local food banks in cities around the area.

For more information, contact participating businesses or Acker, at 971-241-4961.