Peafowl find freedom, but lose way home

Photo by Cyndi Campbell##Residents near Orchard and Lafayette avenues are concerned about the free-ranging peacocks visiting their neighborhood.

Pat Baker of Orchard Drive in McMinnville called it her “Friday surprise" a trio of peafowl seen in the neighborhood made their way to her porch July 9.

Baker contacted the News-Register in hope the roaming birds’ owner might see the information and retrieve them.

The birds, which appear to be young males that haven't yet developed their elaborate tailfeathers, first showed up on July 4 around Orchard and Lafayette avenues, Baker said. She speculated that they might have been spooked by fireworks.

She said the birds have, surprisingly, issued few of their trademark screeches, and they don’t seem distressed. Still, she knows they will be happier at home.

Besides, she said, she is concerned about their safety if they find the busy intersection of Orchard and Lafayette.