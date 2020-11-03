Paulsen leading pack in Lafayette

Updated 11:05 p.m., new numbers don't change expected results.

------



In Lafayette, where nine candidates are vying for four seats on the council, early returns showed incumbent Kayla Paulsen well out ahead of the pack with 20% of the vote, 727 votes in early returns.

Paulsen was followed by political newcomer James Drebin, who at 494 votes had 13.6%, and planning commissioner Lee Gilgan, with 452 votes, and 12.4%. Coming in fourth was political newcomer Hilary Malcomson, with 443 votes and 12.2%.

The four top vote-getters will be seated.



They were trailed, in order, by Gregory Goularte at 11.4%, Jeremy Rametes, at 9.2%, Doreen VanTyne at 8%, Tracy Luttrell, at 6% and Jeffrey Olson, at 4.7%.

Wade Witherspoon, running unopposed for mayor, had 95.26% of the vote. Incumbent Marie Sproul is not running for re-election.

Witherspoon has served on the council for the last four years, and has also served in the past on the Newberg City Council.