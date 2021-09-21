Patty Lovelace 1946 - 2021

Patty Lovelace went to be with her Lord God on September 21, 2021. She went peacefully at home, the place she loved.

She was born in 1946 to Thomas and Genevieve Paull in Helena, Montana. The family moved to Casper, Wyoming, when she was five years old. She lived there until moving to Oregon with her husband, Jack, in 1990. While living in Wyoming, she became an accomplished draftsman, working in the oil and gas and uranium fields. After moving to Oregon, she went to work at Mid-Valley Rehab Center near Amity. She spent 15 years as Foreman of the woodshop.

Patty is survived by her husband, Jack; children, David, Celeste and Casey; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when all of her family can get together.

