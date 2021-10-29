Patti L. Grayson 1956 - 2021

Patti L. Grayson left to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of Friday, October 29, 2021. She passed away peacefully at home with friends and family by her side, especially with the loving care of her long-time friend, Cindy Jepson Powell.

Patti was born January 21, 1956, in Anchorage, Alaska, a short time before it officially became a state. While there as a young girl, she raised and ran a dogsled team. Her family then moved to Sheridan, Oregon, where she graduated from high school in 1974. She worked at several jobs, including being a waitress, while continuing her interest in dogs, training and showing them in many prominent dog shows. Patti lived in various places along the Oregon coast. While there, she started a landscape business and became an instructor in a very successful aerobics class. Patti then moved back to Sheridan, where she started her own roofing company. She was never afraid of hard work. Patti will always be remembered by many people as the woman who always had a dog or two by her side. She also enjoyed riding her horse in the nearby mountains.

Patti leaves behind her mother, Donna Moretto of Sheridan; brother, Dan Cox of British Columbia; daughter, Athena Nelson (Tony); two granddaughters, Kyndra and Kylee, all of Pendleton, Oregon; along with her companion and partner of 20 years, Scott Henderson, and special friend, Dwight Fodness, both of Sheridan; and two golden retrievers and an Australian Shepherd.

A celebration of Patti's life will be held later, on a beautiful day this spring or summer.