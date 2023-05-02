Patricia Lee (Westphal) McGhehey 1943 - 2025

Surrounded by family, Patricia Lee (Westphal) McGhehey passed away March 13, 2025. She was born April 28, 1943, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Cleo E. (Miller) and Raymond A. Westphal. She attended school in McMinnville and graduated in 1961 from McMinnville High School. Patricia went on to attend Oregon State University before earning a degree in literature from George Fox University in 1982. Known as Patty to most, she was beloved by family and friends alike.

In 1963, Patty married her high school sweetheart, John H. McGhehey, also of McMinnville. They began their life together in Corvallis, where she gave birth to their daughter, Julie. From there, they moved to Calgary, Alberta, Canada, where their son, Johnny, was born. In 1968, the family relocated to Philomath, and later lived in Astoria, Salem, La Grande, and Newberg before returning to McMinnville in 1999. Patty and John shared 62 wonderful years of marriage.

Throughout her life, Patty was an active member of the United Methodist Church. Known for her warmth and kindness, she easily connected with people and was frequently described as welcoming and friendly. In McMinnville, she attended McCabe Chapel United Methodist Church, where she found a strong community, cherished friendships, and deep fulfillment through worship, Bible study, and book club gatherings.

Patty had a love for travel, exploring destinations across the United States—particularly Hawaii—as well as the United Kingdom, Greece, Germany, France, Singapore, Hong Kong, Ireland, the Caribbean, and Mexico.

She found joy in family, holidays, gardening, Scripture, hiking, reading, Hallmark mysteries, and "The Golden Girls."

Patty is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Julie (Michael) Fanger; son, Johnny (Tracie); brother, Michael Westphal; and brother-in-law, Jim Christian, all of McMinnville; grandchildren, Jonathan (Ashley), Joey (Aylea Dixon), and Jacob; and Christopher and Lauren (Anthony Paolo); great-grandchildren, Millie, and Adam and Fina. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleo and Raymond; and her sister, Marcia (Christian).

A private family graveside service was held at South Yamhill Cemetery in McMinnville. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.