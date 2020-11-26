Patricia Anne (Bogh) Howard 1935 - 2020

Patricia Anne (Bogh) Howard passed away Thanksgiving evening, November 26, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her cherished family at the age 85. She bravely battled lung cancer for over nine months, defying the odds of her 3-6 month prognosis.

The fourth of eight children, Patti was born October 15, 1935, to Theodore and Helen Bogh in Donnelly, Minnesota. Soon after, the family made their trip out west together in one car with all their belongings, settling in McMinnville, Oregon. It was at McMinnville High School where Patti met Larry Howard, later marrying him on September 1, 1957. After moving to La Grande, Oregon, for Larry’s final year of college, the couple moved to Springfield, Oregon, and started their family. Together they welcomed their first daughter, Tamra Rogers in 1959, followed by Jennifer Lynn in 1962 and Suzanne Marie in 1965, who both tragically passed at the time of their births. Larry and Patti completed their family with the adoptions of their sons, Todd Howard in 1965 and Theodore Howard in 1969.

Patti was a homemaker while raising the children before entering the Springfield School District as the secretary to the assistant principal and middle school counselor for more than 15 years before retiring. In her retirement, Patti cherished babysitting her grandchildren, helping to shuttle them to sports practices, and attending each and every school program, dance recital and sports games (rain or shine). She loved going on various cruise vacations with Larry and a group of college friends, spending the winter months at their home in Arizona, and was very active in her church.

In 2011, after more than 50 years in their home in Springfield, Larry and Patti moved home to McMinnville to be closer to family and to help her daughter and granddaughter open their store, Real Deals on Home Décor. Patti’s energy and love of staying active allowed her to work countless hours in the store all the way up to her January 2020 diagnosis. She was best known for being able to fix any clock, organize every shelf, and share her sweet smile with every customer who walked through the door.

Patti had the kindest soul and was a friend to everyone she met. She was always the first one to volunteer to host friends and family in her home for the holidays, play cards with her sister and sisters-in-law, coffee dates with girlfriends from high school, trips with her daughter, sisters and nieces to Reno, or going to the ranch in Montana with her siblings. Patti’s generosity and love would be felt by everyone. Her most beloved role was being a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was the calm amid the storm, the voice of wisdom and reason on the hardest days, and the warm hug to celebrate every accomplishment, big or small.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Larry; her children, Tamy Rogers (Chris), Todd Howard, and Ted Howard (Nicole); her grandchildren, Chad Rogers (Jill), Haley Rogers, Danielle Nelson (Jeremy), Thomas Howard, and Kennady Howard; six great-grandchildren; her siblings, Jeanne Rabe, Jim Bogh, Tom Bogh, and Ronald Bogh (who passed December 1); and many dear nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Dick Bogh, Jerry Bogh and Shirley Brown. The family will plan a private celebration of life at a later time. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com