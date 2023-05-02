Patricia Ann Mullen 1930 - 2024

Our family’s leader and matriarch, Patricia (Pat) Ann Mullen, 94, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2024. She was born March 3, 1930, in Montpelier, Ohio. In 1974, Pat and her family moved to McMinnville, Oregon.

Pat was a beacon of love, faith, and generosity in the community. She was a secretary for Yamhill County Commissioners for eight years, then opened her own business in the adult foster care industry, where she lovingly served people of all their needs for 40 years. She was a natural-born “caregiver."

Pat was the wife of the late Ray Mullen, of Ray’s Auto Service in McMinnville, with whom she shared 35 years of marriage. Together, they raised eight children, instilling in them the values of the work ethic. Her children, Mary Ann Moon, Cate Small, Steve Mullen, Margaret Garcia, Theresa Huggins, Ginny Long, Liz Goings, and Ed Mullen, were her pride and joy, and she cherished every moment spent with them as well as with her nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A devout Catholic, Pat was an active member of St. James Parish for over 25 years. Her faith guided her life, and she was deeply involved in numerous church activities, including the Catholic Daughters and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Her dedication to serving others was evident to all who had the pleasure of meeting her.

Pat was known for her warm heart, inviting smile, and her good-neighborly philosophy. Her home was always open, a sanctuary of love and laughter, where everyone felt welcome. She found joy in the simple pleasures of life—helping others and spending time with her family.

Her legacy of love and selflessness lives on in the hearts of all who knew her. Pat’s family finds solace in knowing she has joined our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ; through death she is born to eternal life.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2024, following the Rosary at 10 a.m. at St. James Church in McMinnville. The family will receive friends at a Celebration of Life following the Mass from noon to 4 p.m. at the Goings’ residence, 2126 N.W. Elm St., McMinnville, Oregon 97128.

