Patricia Ann Hashagen 1932 - 2020

Many words describe Patricia Ann Hashagen, 87, who died of congestive heart failure Monday, March 30, 2020, in McMinnville, Oregon.

An amazing wife and mother, she was an avid reader and writer, and a comforting listener. Kind, genuine and sincere, she cultivated both flowers and friendships while keeping a cozy, welcoming home.

"Pat was a true blessing to this world," wrote one friend. "We will always remember her warm smiles and cheerful attitude," said another. "She was a beautiful person in body and soul," said a third. "Sweet Pat has changed her address to Heaven," summed up a fourth.

Patricia was born October 15, 1932, at Oakland Hospital to Frank and Henrietta Middleton. She spent her early years in neighboring San Leandro, California, before moving to Illinois, where her father worked for Caterpillar Inc. as an engineer. She graduated in 1950 from Woodruff High School in Peoria, Illinois, serving as yearbook editor, and attended Bradley University, where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority.

Robert and Patricia Hashagen were introduced by their mutual aunt, Nita Steinbrink, and they met at the Russian River in Guerneville, California. She stayed with her Grandma Gunda in Oakland while he completed college in Santa Rosa. In the summer of 1952, they were married in a small chapel in Alameda County and honeymooned in Santa Cruz, where they held a 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends. They were married 67 years.

The couple raised their family in Alameda County and later in Redwood Valley, California. She was active in the Christian Women's Club in Pleasanton and Ukiah.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert L. Hashagen; three children, Randell, Jill and Jan; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Len Abert; brother-in-law, Edward Brodoski; aunt, Bernice Steinbrink; and by cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kim Patricia Hashagen.

The family will hold a memorial celebration at a later time. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.