Patricia Ann Anderson 1929 - 2020

Patricia Ann Anderson was born December 3, 1929, in Kearney, Nebraska. She died August 4, 2020, in McMinnville, Oregon.

She moved to McMinnville with her husband and three children in 1963.

She is survived by her son, David, and daughter-in-law Tiffany of Eugene, Oregon; daughters, Linda Harbin of Banks, Oregon, and Lisa and husband Bruce Henderson of Tygh Valley, Oregon; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Her husband, LaVerne "Andy" Anderson passed away earlier this year on April 4, 2020. Their combined Celebration of Life is planned for 1:00 p.m. September 24, at Unionvale Countryside Church.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Unionvale Countryside Church or Serenity Hospice, Portland. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.