Patricia A. Strahle 1938 - 2024

Services were held for Patricia on November 6, 2024, at the Chapel of Macy & Son.

Patricia Anne Strahle passed away peacefully on October 23, 2024. She was 85 years old. She was born November 5, 1938, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Bruce and Phyllis Miller.

Her father was in the Army so the family traveled from base to base until they settled in Carlton, Oregon, when Pat was a teenager. She graduated from Yamhill-Carlton High School in 1956, and married the love of her life Byron (Glen) Strahle on August 25, 1957.

Patricia is survived by her three kids, Gerald (Jerry) of McMinnville, Oregon, Robert (Bob) of Meridian, Idaho, and Christy of McMinnville; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; her sisters, Judy of McMinnville, Carol of Carlton, and Elaine of Newberg, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen; and a granddaughter, Callie.

Pat loved her Hawaiian roots and made trips back to Hawaii when she was able. She also loved flowers, (tropical flowers being her favorite), and had her own flower shop for a brief time in Newberg with a friend. She spent the rest of her working years side-by-side at Carlton Rose Nursery with her husband, Glen.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to The Soup Kitchen at St. Barnabas and Hospice of McMinnville. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com