Patricia A. Steward - 1942 - 2019

Patricia Ann Steward passed away June 15, 2019, in her home in McMinnville, Oregon, with her daughter by her side. Patty was 76 years old. She was born in 1942 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Her father, Lyle Pfeiffer, was a rancher and her mother, Bernice Pfeiffer, cared for the family and home.

Her family moved to Yamhill, Oregon, when Patty was in sixth grade. She graduated from Yamhill-Carlton High School in 1961. After a stint living in Salem, Patty married Rolla Steward, also from Yamhill, in 1966.

Patty and Rolla raised two children, Brian and Joelle. The family moved several times for Rolla’s work with Pacific Power & Light. After leaving their ranch near McMinnville in 1983, they lived at Toketee in the North Umpqua National Forest, Kalispell, Montana, and Bend, Oregon. Patty moved back to McMinnville in 1999 after Rolla’s death. She was a homemaker and took great joy in volunteering through her life. She worked in schools, helping in the classroom and office and taught pre-school for a brief time. While in Bend, Patty volunteered in the detention center, where she was honored as “the cookie lady” for the emotional support and cookies she’d bring to the troubled youths. After returning to McMinnville, she worked at the local soup kitchen, where she was known as “the countess." She also volunteered with SMART to help children read, one of her favorite pastimes. In addition to her volunteer work, she loved all things cowboy, attending rodeos and regularly watching bull riding on TV. She also enjoyed weekly bingo games, having lunch with her friends, and an annual beach trip.

Patty is survived by her daughter, Joelle of Salt Lake City, Utah; her sister, Peggy Miller of McMinnville; and her brother, Steven Pfeiffer of Portland. She was preceded in death by her son and husband.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Chapel at Macy & Son in McMinnville. A reception will follow. Memorial donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation supporting veterans, in care of Macy & Son Funeral Directors.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.