Patricia (Patti) Ann Harp Compton 1944 - 2021

Patti passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on March 27, 2021. She was born October 13, 1944, in Washington, Iowa, to John and Ruth Harp. In 1948, the family relocated to Bakersfield, California, where Patti spent her childhood and graduated from North Bakersfield High School. She majored in Home Economics at California Polytechnic at San Luis Obispo. She met her future husband, Hunt Compton, through her brother-in-law in Port Chicago, California, when both of them were serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Pyro, AE-24. Hunt and Patti were married in December of 1967, in Bakersfield. They then moved to Billings, Montana, where Hunt was an Assistant National Bank Examiner for the US Treasury Department. They were blessed with two daughters, AnDee and Tami. In December of 1969, the growing family moved back to Hunt’s hometown of McMinnville.

Patti was an adept cook and made the most amazing pickles, applesauce and pies. At the advent of radar range ovens, she taught the first microwave cooking classes at Chemeketa Community College. Patti worked at the family bank (First National Bank of McMinnville), the Shoe Horn, the Travel Bureau, and the Linfield College bookstore. Patti was involved with the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter DO. She gave tirelessly of her time to Masonic-related organizations, including Job’s Daughters as a youth, Mother Advisor for International Order of Rainbow for Girls (Knowles Assembly 11), Eastern Star (Knowles Chapter 12 and Newberg Chapter 55), Order of the Amaranth, and Daughters of the Nile (Nydia Temple No 4, where she was Queen, 2010 - 2011, and Zenobia Chapter). She was also involved with Soroptomists of McMinnville and was the McMinnville Jaycees’ Junior Citizen of the Year in 1976. Patti’s favorite color was pink, and she loved hummingbirds. She was fortunate to see much of the world, including Italy, England, Hawaii, the Caribbean, Jamaica, the Mexican Riviera, the Panama Canal and Alaska's Inside Passage.

Patti leaves behind her husband, Hunt; daughters, AnDee and Tami; a sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Steve Klein of Corona, California; sons-in-law, Scott Schaefer of Portland, and James Spears of McMinnville; her beloved companion cat, Tandy; and countless foreign exchange student sons, daughters, and grandchildren throughout the world. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Habitat for Humanity or the Shriners Hospitals for Children. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com