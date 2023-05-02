Patric McLaughlin 1945 - 2024

Patric McLaughlin, nee Gayle Patric Laughlin, was born June 22, 1945, in Jamestown, New York, to the late John and Mildred (Holman) Laughlin. After a brief illness, Patric passed away October 13, 2024, in her home in McMinnville, Oregon. She graduated from Jamestown High School in 1963. She received her degree in Education from Buffalo State University; after graduation, she taught high school English in Tonawanda, New York.

A few years later, Patric moved West to Aspen, Colorado, where she worked at the Red Onion, the Golden Horn and the Little Nell. She earned her certification in Early Childhood Education and became Director of the Early Learning Center in Aspen. During her tenure at the Learning Center, she achieved National Accreditation for the Center and was awarded Director of the Year. Patric moved with her husband, Manuel, to Carbondale, Colorado, where she continued her work in Early Childhood Education for the Basalt School System. Patric and Manuel moved to McMinnville, Oregon. Prior to her retirement, she worked for the Willamette ESD as an Early Intervention and Early Childhood Education Specialist.

Patric knew how to spend her time well and had many hobbies and interests. She enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid skier and hiker. She traveled extensively in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. She was skilled at sewing and created beautiful embroidery and quilts. She loved to tool around in her red Mini Cooper. She was an avid reader, and a cribbage and mahjong player. Patric especially loved dogs, and they were always a family member.

Patric is survived by her beloved husband, Manuel Abt, of Munich, Germany. They shared a wonderful marriage and life together for almost 33 years. She is also survived by her sister, Sally Ernewein; niece Kristen, Ernewein; nephew, Matthew Ernewein (Christiana); and great-nephew Kyle. Patric was known for her fun loving, kind, and caring manner. She always possessed a quick wit. Her adventurous spirt and joy of life were inspiring. We will always carry her memory in our hearts.

A celebration of life will be held in the future in McMinnville, Oregon.