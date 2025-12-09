PAC starts process for ballot petition to retain trail land

“The proposed ordinance would preserve the public’s right to access and use the Yamhelas Westsider Trail, regardless of whether Yamhill County retains or transfers ownership of the corridor,” a PAC press release states.

If sent to the ballot and approved by voters, the measure would require the trail remain open to the public even if portions are sold to private owners, according to the TRAILS (Transportation, Recreation, & Agritourism Infrastructure for Livability & Sustainability) PAC.

“The measure affirms that these protections ‘run with the land,’ ensuring that current and future owners cannot eliminate public rights-of-way or easements that form the contiguous trail corridor, and specifies that these protections would apply retroactively to the date the petition was filed,” the press release states.

The group will begin collecting signatures for a ballot measure once the initiative is approved by the county clerk, according to group members.

For more information, visit trailspac.org.