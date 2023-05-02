Over and out(dated)

Communication issues have been a growing problem for Yamhill County Sheriff’s for several years, but a recent $650,000 allocation will fix some radio issues and the office is planning a long-term overhaul of its system.

Sheriff Sam Elliott recently discussed plans with the News-Register for the $656,681 in leftover American Rescue Plan Act funding the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners voted to allocate to the YCSO earlier this month.

The YCSO radio issues are three-fold: the radio system is outdated and operates on a frequency not used by other nearby counties; deputies currently don’t always have the ability to communicate with other departments in their cars or on foot due to a lack of tri-band radios (able to communicate on all three frequencies), both in patrol cars and on portable devices.

Elliott said that by spring he would like to solve two aspects with the purchase of an additional 15 portable radios and 32 car radios. The ARPA funding will also be used to update radio infrastructure and replace 14 base station units.

Radios can operate in UHF, VHF or 700/800 MHz (high band) frequencies. Currently all county radio components operate in the 450 MHz UHF band (along with the city of McMinnville), while most other surrounding counties operate in high band.

The differing frequencies have led to deputies unable to communicate with other departments when out on calls, as the YCSO’s single band radios don’t have the technology to access different frequencies, according to Elliott.

“If you have a single band radio that only operates in UHF, you are not going to talk to VHF or High Band,” Elliott said. “That’s the issue I have with the radios in the cars, they’re all single band.”

The office has a limited number of portable tri-band radios, but units are needed for all deputies both while in patrol cars and on foot when dispatched, Elliott said.

“Oftentimes, we’re not in the car,” he said. “When we’re out (at) somebody’s house, when we’re doing a search of a rural property, you want to maintain that communication. I mean, that is the lifeline to dispatch.

“There’s a lot of places we go where your car isn’t going to get there. You have to hike in to places, so we have to have the redundancy of both the vehicle and on the person.”

Radio units are also able to broadcast at greater power than portables, putting out 45 watts compared to five, Elliott said. The extra power could provide a needed life line for a deputy in a rural area.

“Your ability to get out from the radio in the car is nine times what it is (with a portable),” Elliott said.

The additional tri-band radios will also be equipped with technology to get through encryption keys for radio transmissions such as the McMinnville Police Department uses, Elliott said. Up to date tri-band radios will solve most of the current communication issues.

“The field units ... if they have the capability to operate in any band, we’re always going to have communication no matter what everybody else is on,” he said. “That’s really how you can work around the fact that we operate in a band that none of our other partners do.”

Most of the YCSO radio system was installed in 2006 and is “effectively beyond end of serviceable life,” Elliott said.

The system consists of seven towers, each connected to base stations in a nearby shelter. The county has five radio channels (four currently used by county law enforcement and fire and one for county public works) and each channel has its own base station (described as a tower from a desktop computer) that transmits and receives signals, according to Elliott.

The ARPA funds will be used to replace two base station units at each shelter, giving YCSO backup units and needed replacement parts, Elliott said.

“We’re going to replace the base station for two of the channels at all seven tower sites. So that those two channels, we know that the infrastructure — the backbone of the system — is modern and current and reliable,” he said. “If one of these base stations at one of the tower sites quit working we would actually have replacements that we could go and put in its place and keep all five channels functional.”

Other radio components also need upgrades, from the repeater technology that links the towers and base stations to coaxial cable, Elliott said.

“Every component of that backbone of the system is going to be replaced,” he said. “It just degrades over time.”

The YCSO has an active radio advisory committee that meets monthly on long-term preferences for communication needs.

The committee is weighing options to change frequencies to high band, and looking at capacity needs of the system, according to Elliott. Switching frequencies would allow tower sharing with other counties’ law enforcement, which would expand the department’s coverage.

“You kind of expand your network,” he said.

The department has had interest from other county agencies and outside groups such as the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde to join the Yamhill County radio system, which would require more channels and added capacity.

“How many channels do we actually need for current as well as future growth and the potential for additional users?” Elliott asked. “That’s what the advisory committee is looking at and I’m guessing there will be a phased approach.”

Beyond the ARPA funds, the YCSO receives approximately $350,000 annually for radio maintenance and will incorporate that funding into any long-term projects, Elliott said.

“We do have funding to accomplish some of that, so it’s not going to be this big shocking ask for additional funding,” he said.

The advisory committee will have a “rough framework” for a long-term plan by the end of the year and will begin contacting vendors for suggestions on needs early next year, Elliott said.