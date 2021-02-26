Outages from earlier ice-snow storms and Friday weather front now down to 400 in Clackamas County

UPDATE: Saturday morning, PGE had restored power to all but 400 customers in Clackamas County, down from about 1,500 outages reported through several counties Friday afternoon.

Portland General Electric and thousands of northwest Oregon residents were surprised and frustrated early Friday morning when about 9,000 PGE awoke to more power outages. The latest outages followed PGE efforts that whittled hundreds of thousands of outages resulting from Feb. 11-12 storms down to about 300 late Thursday night.

Friday's new outages included 17 in Yamhill County, but almost 150 for customers in zip codes covering parts of the county. All were restored according to PGE reports Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for PGE said Friday that the utility crews expected to return power to large blocks of customers quickly, and would continuing working on difficult damage restoration in some areas. Remaining outages Saturday include 375 in the Mt. Hood area, 9 near Oregon City and 16 near Sandy.

PGE maintains two different “power outage” maps online, with different update timelines and significant variance in identification of outage-areas.

After the initial February snow-ice storms, PGE reported there were 15 transmission lines, 7 substations and 106 feeders out of service, with 4,408 wires down and 206 miles of transmission lines to be repaired, and 3,000 people working on power restoration projects. There were major outages in every zip code of a service area stretching from south of Salem to the Columbia River and from Grand Ronde to Mt. Hood, with the highest outage numbers in Clackamas, Multnomah, Marion and Washington counties.

PGE maintains outage maps, reporting instructions, notification call-backs and other information on its website at www.portlandgeneral.com. One PGE outages map, updated every 10 minutes, is found at www.portlandgeneral.com/outages. PGE's call-in number is 800-544-1795.

For updated PGE information online, see www.portlandgeneral.com/storminfo/.