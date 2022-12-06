Oregon, Oregon State bowl matchups set

Both the Ducks and Beavers went 9-3 in the regular season, good enough to be placed in the top-15 in the final College Football Playoff rankings. Oregon State finished at 14, with Oregon just one spot back at 15.

Oregon will take on North Carolina in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl at Petco Park on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The Tar Heels started 9-1 and were viewed as a potential dark horse playoff contender, but lost each of their final three, including the ACC Championship game to Clemson.

Oregon and North Carolina have never faced each other in football before.

The Beavers will take the field much sooner, facing the Florida Gators in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Gators beat seventh-ranked Utah in their season opener, but went just 3-5 in the vaunted SEC and finished 6-6.

On Monday, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson announced that he will not play in the bowl, instead opting to enter and prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Walk-on Kyle Engel, who has never appeared in a game for Florida, seems to be in line to get the start against the Beavers, who finished second in the Pac-12 in points and yards allowed per game.

Like the Holiday Bowl, these two teams have never faced off on the gridiron before.