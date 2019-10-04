Oregon imposes temporary ban on some vaping products
SALEM - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has ordered a temporary ban on the sale of flavored vaping products, as well as other sources or additives as they are identified in cases of vaping-related lung injury or death.
There have been two deaths in Oregon linked to vaping. Brown's move on Friday puts Oregon among several other states, including Washington, New York, Michigan and Rhode Island, in imposing temporary bans.
Nationwide, the number of vaping-related illnesses has surpassed 1,000, according to U.S. health officials.
Brown said her first priority is to safeguard the health of all Oregonians. She urged Oregonians to not use vaping products of any kind because of the risks.
Her order calls for a 180-day ban and directs state agencies to develop legislative proposals for consideration by the Legislature.
Comments
myopinion
When are they going to put it together, that its the THC juice that's doing it, not the flavored stuff!!!!!!
Mudstump
It's my understanding that the instructions for bootleg THC oils was the culprit. One recipe said to add some kind of fungicide. Many more people have died from smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol...where is the ban on those products?
Mudstump
Ban vaping? What's the matter....has the state lost revenue because many people have been successful quitting analog cigarettes using the vaping method? Banning vaping will force people back onto cigarettes...maybe they want that so they don't lose the revenue from cig taxes???
Rotwang
I hope that some others feel the same BS that firearms owners are experiencing, and learn from it.